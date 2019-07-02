News

Kendall County deputy killed, Sheriff's Office confirms

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas - A Kendall County Sheriff's Deputy was killed Tuesday morning, the Sheriff's Office confirmed. 

According to the Sheriff's Association of Texas, the deputy was hit and killed around 7:30 a.m. on Interstate 10, outside of Boerne. It's unclear whether the deputy was on duty at the time of the collision.

The deputy has not yet been identified.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

