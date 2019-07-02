Kendall County deputy killed, Sheriff's Office confirms

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas - A Kendall County Sheriff's Deputy was killed Tuesday morning, the Sheriff's Office confirmed.

According to the Sheriff's Association of Texas, the deputy was hit and killed around 7:30 a.m. on Interstate 10, outside of Boerne. It's unclear whether the deputy was on duty at the time of the collision.

The deputy has not yet been identified.

We saddened to hear a Kendall County Deputy Sheriff was struck and killed on I-10 outside of Boerne. The crash occurred around 7:30a on Tuesday. No further information has been released by @KendallCountySO #Texas pic.twitter.com/NRFDobJ8MU — Sheriffs' Assoc of Texas (@TXSheriffs) July 2, 2019

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

