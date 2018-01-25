Kentucky school shooting victim called her mother as she died

BENTON, Kentucky - A 15-year-old male student opened fire at Marshall County High School in Kentucky, killing two students and injuring 17 other people Tuesday, state officials said.

Bailey Holt, 15, was one of the two student victims killed in the school shooting.

Secret Holt, her mother, opened up to a local Kentucky news station, WKRN, and said she received a call from her daughter, but that she was unable to speak.

“She called me and all I could hear was voices, chaos in the background. She couldn’t say anything and I tried to call her name over and over and over, and she never responded. We rushed to the high school, and they wouldn’t let us get through,” Secret told WKRN.

Preston Ryan Cope, 15, has been identified as the other deceased victim in the school shooting, according to The Associated Press.

The accused gunman, who is in custody, is charged with murder and attempted murder.

He was armed with a handgun, according to Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders.

