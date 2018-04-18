'Killer Nurse' admits to killing babies, prison inmate says in letter

SAN ANTONIO - A letter from a prison inmate said "Killer Nurse" Genene Jones admitted to killing babies, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

Prosecutor Jason Goss testified during a hearing that the letter was written by an inmate who opposed Jones' parole.

"She said that she did not want Genene to get parole, and that Genene told her, 'I didn't kill the babies, the voices in my head did,'" Goss said.

Jones was in court for a hearing to determine if her rights to a speedy trial and due process of law were denied.

She became eligible for mandatory parole last month after serving 30 years in prison for the murder of a Kerrville infant in 1982.

At that time, Jones was suspected in as many as 60 suspicious infant deaths that occurred at a San Antonio hospital.

"We couldn't find any cases at the time where we had direct evidence," attorney C.N. "Nick" Rothe, the prosecutor in the Kerrville case, testified. "Obviously, the cases we were going to get are going to be circumstantial evidence cases."

As Jones' mandatory parole date neared, Bexar County District Attorney Susan Reed began reviewing the suspicious baby deaths in San Antonio.

When current District Attorney Nicholas "Nico" LaHood took office, he also reviewed the suspicious death cases, and a grand jury later returned indictments in five cases.

Jones is scheduled to go to trial this summer in the first case.

After Wednesday's hearing, Judge Frank Castro rejected Jones' claim that she was denied a speedy trial, and said he would rule later this week on her claim that she was denied due process of law.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.