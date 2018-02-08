WATCH: KSAT 12 News at Noon - February 8, 2018

1 dead in mobile home fire on SW Side, SAFD says

A 31-year-old man was killed in a mobile home fire on the city's Southwest Side early Thursday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

Bexar County deputy stabbed responding to domestic violence call

Here's what's coming up on KSAT 12's News at Noon:

A Bexar County sheriff's deputy is being treated for stab wounds after responding to a family violence call early Thursday morning.

Julie Mott trial: Defense attorneys bring duplicate casket into courtroom

A civil trial about the disappearance of Julie Mott's body from her casket culminated Thursday with the arrival of a duplicate casket to the courtroom.

Trump: 'I'd love to see a shutdown' over immigration

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he supports a government shutdown if Democrats won't agree to tighten immigration laws, undercutting ongoing bipartisan negotiations on Capitol Hill.

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo kicks off Thursday

Yeehaw! San Antonio! It's time to rodeo!

Your Weather Authority Forecast

KSAT 12 Meteorologist Justin Horne has the latest weather forecast for San Antonio and South Texas.

NBA trade rumors: Spurs possibly seeking deal for Avery Bradley as deadline approaches

The Spurs are not usually major players when the mid-season NBA trade deadline approaches, but rumors have surfaced about a possible deal with the Los Angeles Clippers for guard Avery Bradley.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.