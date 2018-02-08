1 dead in mobile home fire on SW Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO - A 31-year-old man was killed in a mobile home fire on the city's Southwest Side early Thursday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was reported around 6:45 a.m. in the 5400 block of Gwenda Lea, located not far from Old Pearsall Road and Loop 410. 10 units responded to the fire.

Fire officials said that a motor home was parked behind the mobile home and that a generator had been hooked up between the two which likely caused the fire.

The mobile home had no working electricity and did not have smoke detector. Fire officials said that the victim was found lying in his bed. His name has yet to be released by authorities.

A woman was in the area at the time of the fire and is now being checked out for smoke inhalation. It is not clear whether she was inside the mobile home or just in the vicinity.

Firefighters had to knock down the fire which caused extensive damage to the mobile home, officials said. The home is considered a total loss.

Firefighters also found candles inside the home. Arson investigators are now at the scene.

