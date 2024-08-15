Records: SAPD detective suspended 30 days after telling ex-girlfriend to take her own life

SCHERTZ, Texas – A San Antonio police detective has been suspended 30 days after an internal affairs investigation determined he called law enforcement under false pretenses and sent vulgar and degrading messages to his former girlfriend, city discipline records show.

Detective Arthur Lopez, a 17-year veteran of the force, was handed the suspension in late June. He is scheduled to return to work after the suspension ends late next week, records show.

The messages were reported to SAPD in early January, weeks after Lopez requested Schertz Police Department officers take part in a civil standby at the residence of Lopez’s former girlfriend, records show.

Lopez told officers on Dec. 13, 2023, that he wanted them there while he informed his ex that he wanted her to stop calling him, according to records.

He told officers the woman had contacted him earlier in the day while she was having sex with an unidentified individual in “an attempt to harass, embarrass, annoy and shame him,” the records state.

At the scene, however, officers determined it was Lopez who had attempted to call the woman and her husband multiple times that day.

The woman told Schertz police she feared for her safety and showed officers text and Facebook Messenger messages sent by Lopez earlier in the day, records show.

In one message, Lopez called the woman a “stupid f----n whore.”

The woman also shared messages from Lopez in which he referred to her as a “dumb f----n c---,” and wrote “Just do yourself a favor and kill yourself,” discipline records state.

Lopez called the woman’s husband six times in 10 minutes before leaving a voicemail and had attempted to call her as well on Dec. 13, records show.

Lopez failed to provide Schertz police his phone records for that day or an alleged recording of the woman’s call to him, according to records.

“Based on the body-worn camera video footage, Detective Lopez’s motivations for requesting police assistance was not for the stated purpose, but rather may have been to learn of (redacted)’s whereabouts, discover whether (redacted’s husband) knew of the affair, and/or to elicit communication from either (redacted) or (redacted’s husband),” discipline records state.

Lopez was issued a criminal trespass warning by Schertz police and ordered to stay away from the woman’s home.

SAPD’s internal affairs investigation determined that Lopez brought discredit on himself and the department.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, there is a long list of resources on KSAT’s Domestic Violence page which includes a breakdown of what abuse is, and how it builds gradually.

If you are in crisis, you can:

Call or text 911

Call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233

Call the local Family Violence Prevention Services , which runs the shelter (Crisis Number: 210-733-8810, Programs and Administration: 210-930-3669)

Call the Bexar County Family Justice Center at 210-631-0100.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

