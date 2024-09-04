Bexar County DA dismisses trafficking case months after defense attorney accused prosecutors of being untruthful

Defendant Jarvis Anderson sits in court during a motion to suppress evidence hearing in March.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday dismissed a felony trafficking case against a defendant whose attorney argued in court this year that prosecutors were untruthful in their handling of the case.

Jarvis Anderson had faced charges of attempting to compel prostitution and aggravated promotion of prostitution stemming from his 2017 arrest by San Antonio police.

Prosecutors stated they were unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt, dismissal paperwork obtained by KSAT Investigates shows.

During a contentious hearing in March, Anderson’s attorney, Carolyn Wentland, argued that prosecutors did not properly hand over evidence in her client’s case and were untruthful about their decision to dismiss a 2021 elevated DWI charge against one of the victims.

Wentland told KSAT Wednesday she appreciated the DA’s office doing the right thing in Anderson’s case.

SAPD investigators previously said Anderson and his younger brother, Lawrence Jackson, forced two teenage girls into prostitution.

Officers testified in March that they learned of the trafficking after one of the teens fled from a North Side hotel in November 2017 and alerted her family, who then contacted police.

Jackson was sentenced to 10 years in prison in late 2022 after being convicted of trafficking a person under the age of 18, court records show.

Jackson will become eligible for parole in September 2027, Texas Department of Criminal Justice records show.

Anderson, however, fought the charges as Wentland picked apart both SAPD and the DA’s handling of the case.

Trafficking victim crashed into SAFD ambulance while driving drunk, records show

KSAT is not identifying either woman at the center of the trafficking case.

One of them, a then-teenager found by SAPD with Jackson in a room at the Drury Plaza Hotel near the airport in November 2017, was accused of driving drunk with a blood alcohol content over .15 during an unrelated February 2021 crash off of Culebra Road.

The woman crashed into a San Antonio Fire Department ambulance at the intersection of Les Harrison Drive and Culebra Road, SAPD records show.

She was unable to recite the alphabet at the scene, stated she was too drunk to be driving, and was later hospitalized for a large cut on her forehead, records show.

Five people in all were hospitalized following the crash, records show.

A blood alcohol analysis completed by a Texas Department of Public Safety lab in April 2021 showed the woman’s blood alcohol content was .21, nearly three times the legal limit to drive a vehicle.

That same month, she was cited by SAPD for marijuana possession, driving the wrong way on a one-way street, not having insurance, and displaying the wrong registration after an officer saw her driving the wrong way west of downtown, SAPD records show.

After a warrant was issued for her arrest in the DWI case in January 2022, the woman failed to appear for a court appearance that April and racked up at least five pretrial violations, court records show.

The violations included skipping alcohol tests and failing to calibrate her in-home alcohol monitoring device, court records show.

Despite the repeated violations, however, prosecutors last year dismissed her DWI case for further investigation, records show.

“It was always, always, always told to me by the state that there had never been any agreement with her cooperation. That there was nothing, nothing, nothing that we needed to be aware of. That the trafficking case where she supposedly was a victim of was not connected to the dismissal, which happened on a very bad DWI,” Wentland told KSAT earlier this year.

Internal DA records were entered as evidence; however, they appeared to tell a different story.

The same day the woman’s DWI case was dismissed, a DA staffer wrote in judicial dialog notes that he had spoken to CH (then-First Assistant District Attorney Christian Henricksen) and JG (District Attorney Joe Gonzales) about the case.

“We all agree that the case should be dismissed. D (defendant) was very helpful in a HT (human trafficking) case that resulted in prison time for that defendant,” the staffer wrote, making an apparent reference to Jackson’s prison sentence.

The staff member included in the notes that the arresting officer did not witness the woman driving, could not perform the horizontal gaze test or other standard field sobriety tests and did not get the defendant’s signature on the blood draw consent form, records show.

“It clearly indicates that there is a connection there,” Wentland previously said.

During a days-long motion to suppress evidence hearing this spring before a visiting judge, Wentland described SAPD’s investigation of her client and Jackson as flawed.

She pointed out during the hearing before Judge Jefferson Moore that SAPD officers entered the hotel room and subsequently searched it without a warrant.

Body-camera footage played in court during the hearing shows an SAPD officer removing a gun from Jackson soon after entering the room.

Officers then questioned the teen in the room while she sat and cried on a bed, the footage shows.

Officers found multiple guns in the room.

The teen said Jackson had taken her phone and that she had been in an escort service for about a month, the footage shows.

“From the beginning of this case I think that there was illegal search and seizure issues from the start. And I don’t think they (SAPD) did a real, proper investigation,” Wentland told KSAT in March.

Wentland previously said prosecutors dragged their feet for months before finally agreeing to hand over their correspondence with SAPD related to the case.

The DA’s office did not respond to an email from KSAT seeking comment on the dismissal Wednesday.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.