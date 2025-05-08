SAISD program coordinator had summer school items delivered to his home, invoices show

SAN ANTONIO – Purchases for children in a San Antonio Independent School District summer program were delivered to the personal residence of a district employee, invoice records uncovered by KSAT Investigates show.

SAISD purchases, including books and golf putters, were shipped to a Southeast Side home in June, the records show.

KSAT Investigates Hard-hitting journalism from the KSAT Investigates team delivered straight to your inbox. Email Address Sign Up

Public records confirm the home is owned by Robert Calvillo, program coordinator for the district’s Afterschool Centers on Education.

Calvillo did not respond to a message from KSAT left at his home.

SAISD officials did not respond to repeated requests from KSAT to interview Luz Zoch, director of Extended Day & Summer School for the district.

Officials, who defended Calvillo’s actions in recent weeks, told KSAT in a written statement that the district’s warehouse was full and the items could not be received at the elementary school hosting the program.

“No items were reported missing. The District found no evidence of misconduct, and has directed that any future program purchases be sent to a school district address without exception in order to avoid any misconceptions about similar purchases,” wrote district spokeswoman Laura Short, who added that the items in question were “allowable purchases.”

‘It’s embarrassing’

SAISD’s procurement website includes a clear directive at the top of the page stating that deliveries should be made to district campuses and departments.

The notice is written in red letters and is surrounded by asterisks.

Charles R. Munoz, who served as a longtime principal at SAISD’s Edison High School before retiring in 2018, said in his opinion, the delivery issues are a major problem.

Former Edison High School principal Charles R. Munoz. (KSAT)

“It’s embarrassing,” Munoz said. “As a principal, I never had nothing (sic) delivered to my house.”

Munoz said he believes the problem came about because after-school and summer programs are managed by the central office, instead of by the respective SAISD campus where they are held.

Tumblers for program staff

SAISD’s after-school programs, called Extended Day, are bolstered by funding from the City of San Antonio’s After School Challenge program and through a federal grant administered by the Texas Education Agency.

Invoice records turned over to KSAT following a public records request show items purchased by the district for the after-school program included 40-ounce tumblers.

Short defended the purchases, saying the cups were bought at a discount to support recruitment for Extended Day but acknowledged that some were eventually given to adults associated with the program.

Among the SAISD purchases were 40 oz. tumblers. A district spokeswoman acknowledged that some were given to adults associated with the program. (KSAT)

Other purchases include LEGO parrot sets that cost more than $79 per item.

KSAT Investigates found an item with the same description for purchase in stores and online for less than $20.

Short said the LEGO sets included two parrots per kit and were used as a STEM component for the after-school program.

After KSAT questioned the purchase of TUL notebooks that cost more than $35 apiece, Short responded via email that the items are intended to be “a customizable note-taking system with refillable pages” to be used repeatedly to save money over time.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.