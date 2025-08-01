SAPD officer fired for sexual harassment, claiming DWI unit is made up of ‘diversity hires,’ records show

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was fired in late June after fellow officers reported him for making a series of crass comments and undermining his sergeant during a single shift, city discipline records show.

Ofc. Emilio De La Rosa was handed an indefinite suspension June 23 for rules violations including discourtesy to a fellow employee and conduct prejudicial to good order.

KSAT Investigates Hard-hitting journalism from the KSAT Investigates team delivered straight to your inbox. Email Address Sign Up

In February, after De La Rosa was questioned by a sergeant about a DWI arrest made earlier in the shift, he told a fellow officer the sergeant did not know what he was talking about, records show.

The comment appeared to “undermine the knowledge of his supervisor” and De La Rosa “failed to exhibit respect for his supervisory officer,” according to the records.

During that same shift, while inside the DWI processing room at the city’s detention center, De La Rosa told a female officer who had gotten down on her knees to locate a laptop charging cable that she no longer needed to be on her knees because she had already been selected for the DWI unit, records show.

The female officer later described the comment to internal affairs as sexual harassment and that it made her feel “very embarrassed and ashamed to be around other probationary officers,” according to records.

In a third incident during the same shift, De La Rosa was overheard saying, “two C-sections but never gave birth.”

A female officer said she took the comment “very personal” because De La Rosa “meant that birth only counts when it is a natural delivery,” according to records.

During a fourth incident in the same shift, De La Rosa said that “too many” women and Black officers were going to be assigned to the DWI unit, and referred to a female officer and others as “diversity hires,” records show.

A second female officer reported the diversity hire comment to internal affairs.

De La Rosa had worked for SAPD since 2016, city human resources records show.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.