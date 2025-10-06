Self-proclaimed ‘dopest lawyer in town’ arrested on charges of drug possession, driving while intoxicated

(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested cannabis attorney Daniel Micah Mehler over the weekend on charges of drug possession and driving while intoxicated, according to Bexar County court records.

Records show Mehler, 40, was booked into the Bexar County jail on Saturday and released on bond the following day.

Mehler is set to be arraigned on the charge of driving while intoxicated in November, court records show.

The Mehler Cannabis website brands Mehler as “the dopest attorney in town.”

KSAT Investigates has reached out to Mehler for comment and SAPD for more information about the arrest. This story will be updated once we hear back.

Previous charges dismissed

The cannabis attorney was arrested twice last year.

In July 2024, Alamo Heights police arrested Mehler on the following charges:

Sexual assault, a second-degree felony

Assault family violence by impeding breathing/circulation (choking), a third-degree felony

Interfering with an emergency request for assistance, a misdemeanor

San Antonio police arrested him in November 2024 for violating bond conditions.

Earlier this year, court records show all four charges were dismissed.

The cases filed against Mehler in the two felony charges were closed after he was no-billed, which means a grand jury did not find enough evidence to indict him. The other two charges were dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

According to the State Bar of Texas, Mehler has practiced law in the state since May 2013.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.