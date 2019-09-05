La Vernia cheerleader reported superintendent to police

While the La Vernia Independent School District school board will meet Friday to decide the future of Superintendent Trent Lovette, a police report obtained Thursday by KSAT.com revealed a recent allegation against him.

On Friday night, a La Vernia High School cheerleader reported Lovette to a Sinton police officer at the stadium during a football game.

"(The cheerleader) informed me she was touched inappropriately," the officer wrote in the police report.

She told the officers that she was standing on the track when "she felt a hand slide back and forth on her lower back," according to the report. She also heard a man's voice asking how she was doing.

The cheerleader initially thought it was a fellow cheerleader, but realized it was Lovette who touched her.

The student "stated it was an uninviting touch and made her feel uncomfortable," according to the report. She told the officer she would like to file charges against Lovette, though it's unclear whether Lovette has been formally charged in the case.

The school board announced a special meeting Friday to discuss Lovette's future with the district. The agenda, however, did not detail the reasons his termination is being considered.

Jordan Ziemer, director of communications and marketing for La Vernia ISD, wouldn't divulge much about the meeting.

"Since the item on the agenda involves a personnel matter to be discussed in closed session, it is the district's practice that we do not comment on those matters," he said. "Regarding the meeting schedule, the Board desired to meet as quickly as possible this week, and Friday afternoon is the earliest the Board could meet under the Open Meetings Act."

Lovette was hired in March 2018.

The previous superintendent, Jose Moreno, resigned in November 2017 following a tumultuous year plagued with sexual assault and hazing allegations at La Vernia High School.

