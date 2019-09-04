La Vernia ISD school board to consider firing superintendent

LA VERNIA, Texas - The La Vernia Independent School District school board will meet Friday in a special meeting to discuss possibly firing Superintendent Trent Lovette.

The agenda for the 5 p.m. meeting lists the only agenda item as a closed session "to discuss the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of the superintendent."

The agenda did not include a reason for the meeting.

More La Vernia ISD news from KSAT.com:

La Vernia ISD superintendent reinstated by district's Board of Trustees

Reasons for putting La Vernia ISD superintendent on administrative leave still unclear after meeting

La Vernia ISD superintendent relieved of duties by board of trustees

Lovette was previously placed on leave for a little more than two weeks in November and December 2018 during an unspecified investigation. Meeting minutes showed board members would not comment on the substance of the investigation, citing personnel matters.

Lovette was hired in March 2018.

The previous superintendent, Jose Moreno, resigned in November 2017 following a tumultuous year plagued with sexual assault and hazing allegations at La Vernia High School.



Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.