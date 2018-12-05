La Vernia ISD superintendent reinstated by district's Board of Trustees

LA VERNIA, Texas - The La Vernia Independent School District's Board of Trustees has reinstated its superintendent following a special meeting on Tuesday night, the La Vernia News reports.

Dr. Trent Lovette had been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation back on Nov. 18.

The Board of Trustees voted in favor to reinstate Lovette 7-0 after a closed session for more than three hours. He will resume his duties beginning Wednesday at 1 p.m.

At this time, it remains unclear as to what prompted the investigation.

Lovette was chosen to be superintendent following Dr. Jose Moreno, who resigned in November 2017.

