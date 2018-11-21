La Vernia ISD superintendent relieved of duties by board of trustees

LA VERNIA, Texas - The La Vernia Independent School District board of trustees has placed Dr. Trent Lovette, the school district's superintendent, on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, Wilson County News reports.

The unanimous decision was made during a special meeting held on Nov. 18 during a two-hour closed session.

Lovette was chosen as superintendent following Dr. Jose Moreno, who resigned in November 2017.

The Wilson County News says the school board chose to relieve Lovette of all duties and place him on administrative leave and then appoint Dr. Toni Riester-Wood, associate superintendent of academic services, to act as superintendent.

At this time, it is unclear as to what motivated the board of trustees to make their decision.

The report said neither Lovette nor board President Cynthia Buerkle was present at the meeting.

