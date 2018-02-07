Lanier HS students helping community prepare, file income tax returns

SAN ANTONIO - Students from Lanier High School are helping members of the community prepare and file their income tax returns​.

On Tuesday, 22 students who earned their certifications helped prepare and file tax returns for individuals who qualify for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program through the IRS.

Through the VITA program, people who generally make $54,000 or less, individuals with disabilities and taxpayers who speak limited English can get free tax help from students such as Robin Vasquez.

"I refer to my book a lot because it's my first year," Vasquez said. "I like to make sure I'm giving them the correct answers. I get a lot of life lessons just talking to the people."

Sam Silva utilized the free service that was made available at the Guadalupe Community Center and spoke highly of the assistance he received.

"They were real professional and they did a real good job," Silva said.

Some students volunteers said the experience has taught them to be wise with their own money and has inspired them to go to college.

The IRS encourages people to look at the list of services provided by IRS-certified volunteers before scheduling an appointment.

Those who go to a VITA site for assistance in preparing their tax returns should bring the items listed on the IRS website.

