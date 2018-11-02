Life in prison for man convicted of beating, dismembering, burning victim

SAN ANTONIO - The man convicted of beating another man to death then burning his body in a backyard barbecue grill has been sentenced to life in prison.

Daniel Lopez, 32, was convicted in June in the September 2014 murder of Jose Luis Menchaca.

Menchaca, 35, was beaten to death with baseball bats and suffocated. His body was then dismembered and his limbs were burned on a backyard barbecue grill.

A witness said Lopez also killed his ex-girlfriend in 2014 and later burned some of her body parts on a barbecue grill.

“Parts being put into the barbecue pit and then closed. You see smoke and stuff coming out of the barbecue pit,” Vanessa Gonzales told the court Thursday.

Heightened security

Security in the courtroom has been increased, with armed guards standing by during testimony in the sentencing phase — an unusual sight a the Cadena-Reeves Justice Center.

Under extremely heavy security the sentencing phase of convicted killer Daniel Lopez’ trial is underway in 379th District Court. Lopez killed Jose Luis Menchca. He was dismembered and his body parts burned on an outdoor barbecue grill. — Paul Venema (@PaulVenema12) October 31, 2018

Lopez has a history, both in and out of jail, as being extremely dangerous, according to his attorney J. Charles Bunk.

“He’s made threats in the past, and perhaps there is some concerns that he might try something today,” Bunk said Wednesday. “I think he really has an ‘I’ve got nothing to lose’ attitude.”

There are two co-defendants in this case.

Lopez’s girlfriend Candice Dominguez is in jail awaiting sentencing as part of a plea deal and Gabriel Moreno is in jail waiting to be tried.

