Bexar County announces partnership promoting gun violence prevention

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County on Monday is announcing a new partnership that will promote gun violence prevention programs in the community.

The partners in the program will discuss the merits of the initiative, community outreach, funding and goals for the community with regard to gun safety, accidental/intentional shootings, and domestic violence, a press release said.

Here's a list of those scheduled to be in attendance:

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolf

Bexar County Commissioner Sergio "Chico" Rodriguez, Precinct 1

Bexar County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez, Precinct 2

Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert, Precinct 4

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar​​​​​​​

Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales

Judge Peter Sakai, 225th District Court Judge

George Hernandez, University Health System

VIA Metropolitan Transit Authority

Representatives from San Antonio Moms Demand Action

Representatives from BeSmart for Kids

