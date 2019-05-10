LIVE: Tanker explosion reported in south Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - A rail tanker explosion resulted in at least three injuries Friday afternoon in south Bexar County, said Eric Maldonado, Bexar County Precinct 4 spokesman.

Maldonado said four people were working inside a tanker at the Alamo Junction Rail Park, in the 12500 block of Old Corpus Christi Road, which is near Braunig Lake and Interstate 37, when the explosion occurred.

Three victims suffered thermal injuries. It's unknown if the fourth worker was hurt, Maldonado said.

A woman told KSAT's Garret Brnger that police notified her that her 23-year-old son is trapped. She could not go into further detail.

Two Airlife helicopters are at the scene, as well as the San Antonio Fire Department Hazmat unit.

Officer Glenn Harlow, with the Elmendorf Police Department, said there is no longer an immediate danger and the fire is contained.

While there are multiples companies at the Alamo Junction Rail Park, Harlow confirmed with KSAT.com that the explosion happened at the station of CRU Railcar Services.

Crews with SAFD, Bexar County Fire Marshal, China Grove Fire Department and Wilson County Fire Department are at the scene trying to determine what led up to the explosion, Harlow said.

