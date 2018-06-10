Local artist creates portraits of fallen SAPD officers

SAN ANTONIO - A local artist is honoring fallen officers of the San Antonio Police Department who gave their lives in the line of duty.

The portrait exhibit was put together with the help of SMART Project Space and artist Joanne Novack at Benavides Framing on South Flores Street.

Novack said her main goal was to give a voice to those who have moved on by capturing their faces. In addition to their portraits, each officer had their own unique story available to read.

Novak calls the exhibit a labor of love.

