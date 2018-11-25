Local business owners say Small Business Saturday more important than ever before

SAN ANTONIO - Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday lies the sometimes forgotten Small Business Saturday. Local business owners said it’s more important then ever, as local businesses compete with big online retailers in order to remain open.

Adrian Heart has worked at Hog Wild Records for eight years. The record store off North Main Street has been open since 1982. Heart said he believes customers keep coming back, even while the shop competes with the giant online world, because of the experience.

“The experience of finding a record they have never heard before,” Heart said. “Looking for different music and they know they have a rapport with us.”

It’s not just local brick-and-mortars that are fighting to stay open, but businesses that sell their homegrown products the old fashioned way— from stands at the Pearl Farmers Market.

David Holdman started selling honey from his bee farm in Seguin to one day send his three boys to college.

“$30,000 a year for Texas A&M,” Holman said. “You know, it’s just normal college— to get a bachelors' degree. That’s what we are trying to do.”

Cristian Castillon sells strawberry wine made in Poteet. He said sometimes it’s not just people buying from them -- showing up to physically support helps them keep going.

“I feel like we really need to show up instead of just staying home and clicking buttons," Castillon said. "Coming out here, showing your support, even if you don’t purchase anything -- (it) helps out a lot.”

