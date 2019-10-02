Local officers to pay respects to fallen Harris County sheriff's deputy

SAN ANTONIO - With their red and blue lights flashing, a procession of police cars and motorcycles made its way out of a parking lot at the Alamodome Wednesday morning on a somber mission.

They were on their way to Cypress, outside Houston, to attend the funeral for fallen Harris County sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.

The ten-year veteran was killed in the line of duty last Friday, allegedly ambushed by a driver he had stopped on the road.

RELATED: San Antonio Sikh community remembers Harris County deputy killed on duty Friday

RELATED: Sikh community in Houston prepares for deputy's funeral

Dhaliwal, a husband and father of three, was well-liked and well-known in the community he served.

He also was called a “trailblazer” because he was the first Harris County deputy to wear the traditional Sikh turban with his uniform.

Although the officers taking part in the local procession didn’t know him personally, they said they still wanted to honor him and show support for his colleagues.

Harris County Sheriff via CNN Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal was shot "from behind... at least a couple of times" while conducting a traffic stop, officials said.

“When you’re going through a hard time like this and a tragedy, you feel like you’re going through it alone,” said Officer Douglas Greene, a public information officer for SAPD. “But it’s easier to process that when you know you’ve got other brothers and sisters that are walking alongside you.”

Greene said his own department has been on the receiving end of this kind of support in the past after losing an officer, so he understands how Dhaliwal’s colleagues are feeling.

After leaving the Alamodome, the group of local officers was scheduled to meet up with another group in Luling and form an even larger procession on the way to Cypress.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.