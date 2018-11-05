Local pizza joint to host fundraiser to restore duck pond that sprung leak

SAN ANTONIO - A local pizza joint is partnering with the Eden's Homeowners Association to help restore a duck pond that sprung a leak, leaving the ducks, geese and turtles without a home.

Pizza Italia at 3023 Thousand Oaks Drive will host a fundraiser Wednesday in support of the restoration of the pond.

Those who mention the duck pond while purchasing a meal from 6 to 9 p.m. will have 10 percent of the proceeds from their meal donated to the initiative.

In August, representatives from the Eden Homeowners Association told KSAT they discovered issues with the man-made pond. They said that despite filling the pond using a water pump, the water level would dramatically fall from one day to the next.

Engineers informed officials with the HOA that the pond sprang a leak that would cost around $35,000 to fix.

Kiddie pools were set up for the fowl as the HOA works to raise the funds needed to repair the pond. However, the temporary fix limits the mobility of the ducks and geese.

The Eden Homeowners Association is voluntary and doesn't collect fees from all its residents, which is why the HOA has created a GoFundMe page and has held fundraisers to restore the pond.

