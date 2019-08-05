Local psychiatric expert outlines effects of mass shootings on public

SAN ANTONIO - Mass shootings could have a severe negative effect on people who aren't related to the victims or suspects and those who may not even live near the scenes, according to a psychiatric expert.

Dr. Harry Croft, distinguished life fellow with the American Psychiatric Association, said one could develop acute anxiety disorder and acute stress disorder, which can yield a variety of symptoms.

"Depression, maybe nightmares, maybe unwanted thoughts and recollections," Croft said. "People will respond very differently to watching the same events. And then you talk about the children. The children will pick up cues from the parents."

Croft said that for some who lack mental stability, ingesting certain details about the crimes, such as the suspect's name and image, could trigger violence.

"To those people who are just deranged enough to buy into that, you know, 'I know how to make my life mean meaningful. People will remember me because of the horrific thing I’m getting ready to do,'" Croft said.

As President Donald Trump calls for mental health reform following the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, Croft is reminding San Antonians there is help nearby. He said a good resource for those overwhelmed by the news of the mass shootings is the Center for Health Care Services.

The Center for Health Care Services has a 24-hour hotline. Click here for details.

If you ever find yourself in a mental state of emergency, stop what you're doing and call 911.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.