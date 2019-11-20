Two stabbed inside North Star Mall; 5 people detained

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a stabbing inside North Star Mall that left two people injured.

Police responded to the 7400 block of San Pedro Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said a fight between two groups of males broke out inside the mall near Forever 21 when someone pulled a weapon, stabbing two males.

The two injured males, possibly juveniles, were taken to University Hospital and are expected to recover, according to police.

Police said five males have been detained for questioning.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 for updates.