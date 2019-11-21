77ºF

San Antonio’s historic Sunset Station to be renamed, undergo renovation

The Espee will have more parking, a new plaza

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Sunset Station will be rebranded as The Espee.

SAN ANTONIO – Sunset Station on the near East Side is about to undergo a major rebranding.

The Espee at St. Paul Square will be the new name of the historic music venue as it faces a renovation and “plans for new music programming,” according to a news release sent Thursday.

The transformation to Espee, which pays homage to the former Southern Pacific Railroad that is referred to as “the SP," will continue throughout the spring.

Early next year, a new website will be formally launched and a lineup of musical performances will be announced as part of the transition.

Margin Walker, an Austin-based concert promoter, will expand its San Antonio presence and handle bookings, according to the release. The promoter currently books shows for Paper Tiger on St. Mary’s Street.

Improvements include more parking, additional seating, a new entryway and a new plaza for up to 1,000 guests. The plaza will be the “focal point for the district, The Espee Depot,” the release states.

