San Antonio – A San Antonio drummer who inspires people downtown through his music wants to push others to follow their dreams in life, despite obstacles.

Jeremy Evans, also known as Remy Bones, has been street performing the past few years of his life.

“I got my drums from Craigslist,” Evans said. “I ended up in 2016 working at Domino’s as a delivery driver. I was borrowing a drum set from a friend and I would play gigs. Well, my friend needed them back and I didn’t have any money to get a new set.”

He said his internet search resulted in the perfect drum set.

“I looked and just knew those were the drums I have always wanted,” Evans said. “I called the guy up and told him to give me a couple of weeks to raise some money to get them. Four months had gone by and I would still ask to see if he sold them but he didn’t. He knew I wanted them badly.”

He eventually put together all of his tip money to pay for the drums, but his goal to perform for money came at a price.

“I was going through it financially,” Evans said. “Half the time, I was living day-to-day. Not even paycheck-to-paycheck because If I didn’t make money that day, I wouldn’t have food or gas or things like that. Coming up short on rent sometimes.”

But that struggle did not stop Evans from following his dream as a drummer. It was a dream he had since he was a boy.

“There is really nothing else that I would want to do,” Evans said. “When I was like little. I was like all I want to do is play drums and make money. That is all I want to do with my life.”

Evans’ family was invested in music as well.

“I remember I was like 5 or 6,” Evans said. “In our basement, my mom and dad had a drum set. Mom taught me how to play and dad taught me how to play. They told me a story of how Dad played the drums and Mom would sing. They were in a group together.”

He said going to church helped with his passion for the drums as well.

“I was in church playing here and there,” Evans said. “I was just learning and getting the hang of it. I think I really knew I wanted to play the drums when I was like 10 or 11 and we were going to church. At the time it was me and another drummer. It was three of us actually and we would switch off and play. I was always so eager for my turn.”

Evans, who also played in the marching band in high school, found himself joining a band. He said their group played different gigs around town and were presented with the opportunity to join a record label.

“They were talking about us getting signed to a label and I was like, ‘oh really. I don’t need to go to school anymore,’” Evans said through laughter. “I was like, ‘I can just play drums for the rest of my life.’ Everyone was like ‘What are you doing! Stay in school! Get your degree! It is so important!’ I was like, ‘Whatever.'”

Evans eventually went back to school to get his GED and went to college as well, drumming along the way.

“I get a lot of reactions,” Evans said. “People, you know, give me high fives or people just smiling or the little kids dancing. I love it when little kids dance. They would just breakdance and it would be so fun to watch. The fact that I am able to touch them as far as the music that they resonate with and that they enjoy makes me happy.”

His happiness has been challenged before. Evans said he was arrested in his past and was even homeless at one point, but his biggest reality check came at the birth of his daughter, Aurora.

“When I had my daughter was one of the life changing moments in my life,” Evans said. “She was born on November 27, 2017. I remember when she told me she was pregnant I was like, ‘Oh crap!’ But I was like, ‘Ok, I got to focus. I got to really get my head in the game and figure life out for me and my daughter now.”

Evans is a single father, and though he still drums full-time, he was able to become a financial advisor in the state of Texas.

“I am licensed to do life insurance with the state,” Evans said. “I can do it on my own time. Eventually, I plan on it to take me to the place where I don’t have to worry about not providing. As a man, you want to be able to take care of your children and have things in such a way where you don’t have to worry."

Now, almost every day, Evans plays the drums for the enjoyment of connecting with others.

“I am just thankful the city allows me to do this,” Evans said. “At one point, they almost shut me down because I was just too loud, and people were complaining. Now, there’s an ordinance that allows me to play in certain areas during certain times of the day. I want to be able to do something I can use to give back to the city to where it is not just me surviving but I am thriving, and I am able to share that with other people.”

He said his street name has a more impactful meaning.

“Remy is short for Jeremy,” Evans said. “My grandmother gave me that nickname, but my mom also told me stories about her and how she used to sing and write songs and poems. She is no longer here anymore so me doing this in a way is honoring my grandmother. Bones came from my friends poking fun at how skinny I was, so it just stuck. Now I look at it as a deeper way to connect with people. We are all made of bones. Underneath this skin, we are all the same."

Evans said the goal is not only to stay connected with people but to inspire everyone to love one another.

“Be persistent,” Evans said. “Follow your dreams no matter what. Learn how to love yourself and love what you are doing and do not compare yourself to other people. There is only one you so be the best ‘you’ you can be.”

