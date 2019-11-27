SAN ANTONIO – Yasef Ruiz Cortez, 36, has been identified as the man who killed his wife before turning the gun on himself in a murder-suicide that occurred in the 8600 block of S. Zarzamora Street Thursday.

A 12-year-old boy walked in on what police Chief William McManus referred to as a “horrible, horrible scene” to find his mother, Aidee Rueda, and his father dead inside a residence at a mobile home park around 8 a.m.

‘Horrible, horrible scene’: Child finds parents dead in South Side mobile home after argument

The couple’s four children, who range in age from five to 12 years old, were in a car waiting outside the residence with a coworker of Rueda when the boy went to check on his mother after some time had passed.

“For anybody to walk in and see that, especially a child, is horrifying. I’m not even going to describe it but it was a horrible, horrible scene and no one should have to witness that, especially a child,” McManus said.

Rueda and the children had not stayed at the family’s home the night before the shooting and returned Thursday morning so Rueda could get some belongings, McManus said.

He said police had never been called to the home and confirmed “a husband resorted to murdering his spouse and then killing himself over whatever issues they had."

The children, who were taken to police headquarters, reportedly told responding police officers that their parents fought often.

Anyone who is in a volatile relationship should reach out for help, McManus said.

Click here for more information about The Battered Women and Children’s Shelter.