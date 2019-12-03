Driver escapes serious injury in North Side rollover crash
Crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. near Blanco Road, Hildebrand Avenue
SAN ANTONIO – A local driver avoided serious injury following a rollover crash on the city’s North Side late Monday night, San Antonio police said.
The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. near Blanco Road and Hildebrand Avenue.
According to police, the car crashed into a second vehicle, rolling onto its side after one of them ran a red light.
One of the drivers was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver was treated by EMS and released at the scene.
Police said no charges are expected to be filed.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.