SAN ANTONIO – A local driver avoided serious injury following a rollover crash on the city’s North Side late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. near Blanco Road and Hildebrand Avenue.

According to police, the car crashed into a second vehicle, rolling onto its side after one of them ran a red light.

One of the drivers was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver was treated by EMS and released at the scene.

Police said no charges are expected to be filed.