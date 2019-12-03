Traffic stop in Comal County leads to drugs, firearms, cash
2 men arrested following stop on I-35
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Two men were arrested Tuesday in Comal County in connection with a traffic stop that led to the discovery of drugs, firearms and cash.
According to a Comal County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, deputies stopped a vehicle headed south on Interstate 35 for an equipment violation.
After the driver allowed deputies to search the vehicle, they found 2 grams of THC oil, 21 grams of cocaine, 4 grams of methamphetamine, two firearms and $30,000 in cash, officials said.
Jose Ochoa, 40, and Ivan Lujan, 38, were arrested on a charge of possession of controlled substance and booked into the Comal County Jail.
The vehicle was also seized and impounded at the Sheriff’s Office.
