Traffic stop in Comal County leads to drugs, firearms, cash

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Two men were arrested Tuesday in Comal County in connection with a traffic stop that led to the discovery of drugs, firearms and cash.

According to a Comal County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, deputies stopped a vehicle headed south on Interstate 35 for an equipment violation.

SAPD: Man sexually assaulted children he met at church

After the driver allowed deputies to search the vehicle, they found 2 grams of THC oil, 21 grams of cocaine, 4 grams of methamphetamine, two firearms and $30,000 in cash, officials said.

Jose Ochoa, 40, and Ivan Lujan, 38, were arrested on a charge of possession of controlled substance and booked into the Comal County Jail.

The vehicle was also seized and impounded at the Sheriff’s Office.