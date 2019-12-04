SAPD searching for 2 suspects seen on video gunning down man outside barbecue joint

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help following a fatal shooting outside of Big Cassel’s Smokehouse on I-10 East on Sept. 8, 2018.

Herion Chase, 44, was pronounced dead outside of the Northeast Side restaurant, near I-10 and Dietrich, after suffering a gunshot wound to his chest.

SAPD released video showing two men standing near a white, four-door car before the man on the driver’s side fired off numerous shots.

Family looks for answers in year-old murder

Witnesses said they heard men fighting in the parking lot of the restaurant just before the shooting occurred.

The suspects were seen fleeing westbound on I-10 following the shooting, according to San Antonio police.

At a balloon release in September on the one year anniversary of his death, Chase’s sister Seletha Lowe told a KSAT reporter, “you know the streets gonna always talk, but for somebody to actually go to the police or call homicide, nobody has been willing to do nothing.”

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for tips that lead to the arrest or identification of the suspects.

Man shot to death outside of Far East Side barbecue joint identified

Anyone with information about the location or identity of the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.