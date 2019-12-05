Two men arrested in murder of tattoo artist dating back to June, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two men have been arrested in a murder dating back to June, San Antonio police said.

Alisia Pruneda, public information officer for the San Antonio Police Department, said 23-year-old Jason Davis was arrested Wednesday in the murder of Frank Lara, 23. She said 24-year-old Christian Macias, who was in the Bexar County Jail on separate charges, is also facing charges in the case.

Pruneda said Lara, who was a tattoo artist, was first reported missing in July. Family members told KSAT that the father of two stopped calling his children, and his phone had been turned off since June 22.

West Side family seeks answers after missing loved one found dead in Bandera County

Witnesses told officials Lara’s body was buried in a lot in Bandera County. His remains were found in August.

Bandera County Sheriff's Office investigators said the body, which was found by a farmer, was badly decomposed and scattered.

"It sounds kind of bad to say, ‘Happy to hear that they found him,' but (there was some relief) because I just didn't want him to be thrown somewhere in there forever and never have closure for him and for the family," Maria Sifuentes, Lara’s grandmother, told KSAT in August. "And with a body, it's easier to get justice for him. It's been a nightmare for everybody."

It’s unknown where Lara was killed, but Pruneda said he was shot.

Officials did not say who pulled the trigger. Pruneda said the slaying may be drug-related, and that the suspects were acquaintances of the victim.

Davis has an extensive criminal history, Pruneda said.

Davis and Macias are facing murder charges. Pruneda said Davis will face additional charges in the case.