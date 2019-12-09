Police: Standoff in Stone Oak ends after man is caught trying to flee through apartment window

SAN ANTONIO – A man who held a child and a woman hostage at a North Side apartment complex for several hours is now in police custody, San Antonio police said Monday.

The incident began around 11:45 p.m. Sunday at the Club at Stone Oak Apartments on Hardy Oak Boulevard, not far from Stone Oak Parkway on the city’s far North Side.

According to police, the 27-year-old man threatened his family members with a gun and said he would shoot officers if they called them. That’s when, police said, the man held hostage a 53-year-old woman and an 8-year-old child, refusing to allow them to leave.

Authorities said SWAT negotiators were called and that the woman was ultimately able to get out of the apartment safely. The child, however, remained.

A police sergeant said roughly 20 minutes into negotiations with the man he then jumped out of an apartment window, trying to run away from the scene.

Officers used their stun guns on him and took him into custody, police said.

Police have not identified the man, but did say the three people involved were all related. He was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant for family violence. Authorities said new charges are pending.

Neither the child, nor the woman was injured in the incident.