Man killed after being ejected in rollover crash on I-10

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead following a rollover crash on the city’s Northeast Side overnight, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 6200 block of Interstate 10.

According to police, the driver was going too fast while exiting the highway, hit a curb, and then rolled the vehicle.

Police said the man in his 20s was ejected from the car as a result of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The name of the man killed was not released.

Authorities say no one else was hurt in the crash.