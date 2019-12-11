‘I hate the cops. But I really need someone to talk to:’ SAPD officer sits with man in trending photo

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Officer Josue Vallejo-Martinez sat down with a man who recently lost his younger brother in a shooting and a photo of the two is gaining traction on Twitter.

Officer Vallejo-Martinez and his partner Officer Marque Scahill were dispatched to the 7600 block of River Birch Drive Tuesday for a suspicious person call when they noticed a young man who fit the description provided by the caller, according to an SAPD spokesperson.

“I’ll be honest with you, I’m a troublemaker. I hate the cops. But I really need someone to talk to," the man told officers.

“So my partner sat down and listened to him as he cried,” Scahill said via Twitter.

The man told Officer Vallejo-Martinez he lost his brother in a shooting and, according to the spokesperson, “told officers that he needed space from his family."

Officer Vallejo-Martinez, who has been with SAPD for 3 years, listened to the young man and Officer Scahill, who has been with SAPD for 2 years, took the photo that was posted to Twitter.

The officers provided counseling resources for the man, the spokesperson told KSAT.

The photo has garnered more than 3,000 likes and 580 shares.