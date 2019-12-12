Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by security guard’s vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – A bicyclist was taken to an area hospital after he was hit by a security guard’s vehicle late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. in the 2500 block of Harry Wurzbach Road, not far from Rittiman Road on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, the bicyclist was clipped by a Texas Lawman Security vehicle. The injured man was taken to Northeast Methodist Hospital with a leg injury.