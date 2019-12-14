Joe Biden in San Antonio: ‘Texas is the game’

SAN ANTONIO – Presidential politics have come to San Antonio and South Texas.

Former vice president Joe Biden arrived in the Alamo City Friday for a campaign stop at La Villita.

Before he went on stage in front of hundreds of supporters, he spoke to KSAT 12′s Steve Spriester in an exclusive one-one-one interview.

“Texas is incredibly diverse state and it has a gigantic number of delegates and it comes on Super Tuesday,” Biden told KSAT 12. “Other than California, Texas is the game.”

The Democratic presidential candidate is facing eight other Democrats to be the party’s nominee.

Biden has been a frontrunner in most national polls, including a new CNN poll that shows him in the lead in Texas.

The Texas primary is scheduled for March 3.

