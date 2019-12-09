Joe Biden to visit San Antonio this week

SAN ANTONIO – Former Vice President Joe Biden is making a campaign stop on Friday in San Antonio.

According to Biden’s campaign website, he is said to be attending a community event at a location not yet made public.

The rally is expected to happen at 4 p.m. and those wishing to attend must sign up at Biden’s campaign website.

Joe Biden sees fundraising improvement after rough summer

The Democratic presidential candidate is facing eight other Democrats to be the party’s nominee.

Biden has been a frontrunner in most national polls.

The Texas primary is scheduled for March 3.