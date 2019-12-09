68ºF

Joe Biden to visit San Antonio this week

Campaign stop scheduled for Friday

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden reacts while John Kerry, the former secretary of state and 2004 Democratic presidential nominee speaks at a campaign event in Nashua, N.H. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Cheryl Senter)

SAN ANTONIO – Former Vice President Joe Biden is making a campaign stop on Friday in San Antonio.

According to Biden’s campaign website, he is said to be attending a community event at a location not yet made public.

The rally is expected to happen at 4 p.m. and those wishing to attend must sign up at Biden’s campaign website.

Joe Biden sees fundraising improvement after rough summer

The Democratic presidential candidate is facing eight other Democrats to be the party’s nominee.

Biden has been a frontrunner in most national polls.

The Texas primary is scheduled for March 3.

