Authorities seek killer of man with ties to San Antonio area

VICTORIA, Texas – Guadalupe County and Victoria County Crime Stoppers are teaming up to find the killer of a man with ties to the San Antonio area who was murdered in Victoria last month.

Keith Messamore was found dead in his Victoria home Nov. 21. He was last seen alive the day before.

Victoria police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria County Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.