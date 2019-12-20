Man injured, dog killed in drive-by shooting on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on the city’s South Side on Thursday night.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at a home on Oriental Avenue.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 27-year-old man shot in the hand and a dead dog.

Police said between 10 and 15 shots were fired at the home. They believe the shooting was targeted.

Officers are working to identify the shooter’s vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call local police.