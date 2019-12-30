12 kid friendly beer gardens in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Beer gardens, breweries and social spots that allow kids are peppered thoughout San Antonio and the surrounding areas.
Some locations even offer playgrounds for your kids.
Where to go:
- Burleson Yard Beer Garden
- Bier Garten Riverwalk
- Alamo Beer
- The Hoppy Monk
- Weathered Souls
- Social Spot
- Aquaduck Beer Garden
- Backyard on Broadway
- The Cove
- Krause’s Cafe and Biergarten
- Random
- The Friendly Spot
Even though all these locations allow kids, some only allow the younger crowd during certain times. It’s best to call ahead and ask what times kids are welcome.
Never drink and drive. Either assign someone in your group to be the designated driver or call an Uber, Lyft or Taxi service.
