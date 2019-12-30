51ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

51ºF

Local News

12 kid friendly beer gardens in San Antonio

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, ksatkids
krause's biergarten
krause's biergarten

SAN ANTONIO – Beer gardens, breweries and social spots that allow kids are peppered thoughout San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

Some locations even offer playgrounds for your kids.

Where to go:

  • Burleson Yard Beer Garden
  • Bier Garten Riverwalk
  • Alamo Beer
  • The Hoppy Monk
  • Weathered Souls
  • Social Spot
  • Aquaduck Beer Garden
  • Backyard on Broadway
  • The Cove
  • Krause’s Cafe and Biergarten
  • Random
  • The Friendly Spot

Even though all these locations allow kids, some only allow the younger crowd during certain times. It’s best to call ahead and ask what times kids are welcome.

Never drink and drive. Either assign someone in your group to be the designated driver or call an Uber, Lyft or Taxi service.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: