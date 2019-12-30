12 kid friendly beer gardens in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Beer gardens, breweries and social spots that allow kids are peppered thoughout San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

Some locations even offer playgrounds for your kids.

Where to go:

Burleson Yard Beer Garden

Bier Garten Riverwalk

Alamo Beer

The Hoppy Monk

Weathered Souls

Social Spot

Aquaduck Beer Garden

Backyard on Broadway

The Cove

Krause’s Cafe and Biergarten

Random

The Friendly Spot

Even though all these locations allow kids, some only allow the younger crowd during certain times. It’s best to call ahead and ask what times kids are welcome.

Never drink and drive. Either assign someone in your group to be the designated driver or call an Uber, Lyft or Taxi service.