Affidavit: Suspect shot teenaged ex-girlfriend, new boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO – One of four suspects was arrested in the shooting that left two teens injured on the city’s Southeast Side.

Lamar Eugene Anthony Sterling, 22, is suspected of shooting his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend and her new 17-year-old boyfriend with a rifle in the 4900 block of Pecan Grove on Sunday.

SAPD: Two teens shot at SE Side apartment complex

While the teenaged couple was sitting in their car, they were approached by Sterling wearing a hoodie and bandana and holding a rifle, police said. SAPD Sergeant Michelle Ramos said four men in total approached the teens.

Sterling fired multiple rounds, according to the affidavit.

The new boyfriend returned fire with two firearms he had in his car, according to the affidavit. Both teens sustained “serious bodily injury from the gunfire,” police said. After the shooting, Sterling fled.

During police interviews, one victim identified Sterling as his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.

Sterling, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony.

Sterling’s bond is set at $100,000.

The other suspects involved in this shooting have not been identified.