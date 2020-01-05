SAPD: Two teens shot at SE Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – Two teens were hospitalized Sunday morning after they were shot at an apartment complex on the city’s southeast side.

SAPD Sergeant Michelle Ramos said officers were called to the complex in the 4900 block of Pecan Grove around 9 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old girl shot in the back. A 17-year-old boy was grazed. Both teens were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center. Ramos said their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Ramos said the victims told officers that they were in their car in the parking lot when four men walked up and started shooting. She said at least 12 shots were fired and more than one weapon was used. One of those weapons was recovered at the scene.

“They were shot while they were sitting in the vehicle,” Ramos said. “As they were being shot at, they made their way into the apartment.”

Ramos said the four suspects, who are described to be men in their late teens or early 20s, fled the scene in a white four-door car.