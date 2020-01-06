Dirty dough mixer, plumbing issues lead to low score at NW Side pizzeria

SAN ANTONIO – A pizzeria on the city’s Northwest Side was ordered to go through a reinspection last month after an inspector found a dough mixer with food debris built up on it.

Amigo’s Chicago Pizza, located in the 8100 block of Fredericksburg Rd., received a 77 after racking up other violations that included a hot water faucet that was leaking.

The restaurant was also cited for not having sauce on a stove top at the correct temperature.

You can read the full report by searching the Metro Health website.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Other scores this week:

Firefly Sushi, 8026 Floyd Curl Dr., 100

Papi’s Barbacoa, 8373 Culebra Rd., 100

River City Donuts, 1723 Babcock Rd., 99

Texas Meat Market, 1429 Donaldson Ave., 97

Baskin Robbins, 634 NW Loop 410, 95

Boricua Food Market, 1015 Rittiman Rd., 94

La Focaccia Italian Grill, 800 S. Alamo St., 93

Stone Street Pub, 16535 Huebner Rd., 93

Jacala Restaurant, 606 West Ave., 91

Panda Express, 8303 State Hwy. 151, 91

La Che Empanadas, 6828 San Pedro Ave., 90

Sea Island Shrimp House, 10303 IH 10 West, 90

Stella Public House, 1414 S. Alamo St., 90

El Manantial Mexican Restaurant, 1136 W. Hildebrand, 89

Original Cadillac Bar, 212 S. Flores St., 89

Taco Blvd, 18360 Blanco Rd., 89

Cracker Barrel Country Store, 98 NE Loop 410, 86

Jim’s Coffee Shop, 351 W. Hildebrand, 86

Marble Slab, 849 E. Commerce St., 81

Amigo’s Chicago Pizza, 8120 Fredericksburg Rd., 77

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

