News @ 9 Business Briefing: Increasing utility rates; tight retail real estate market; SAT vs AUS

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Express-News Business Editor Greg Jefferson stopped by KSAT News at 9 to discuss rising water and electricity rates, the tight retail real estate market and the differences between San Antonio International Airport and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Jefferson is also a columnist at the San Antonio Express News. You can read more of his work by clicking here.

News @ 9 Business Briefing: Increasing rates for water, electricity

News @ 9 Business Briefing: SA’s tight real estate market

News @ 9 Business Briefing: San Antonio’s airport vs Austin’s airport

APP USERS: Click here if you experience issues playing the individual videos