‘Pioneer for the city’: Beloved Floresville councilman remembered as man who was for the people

FLORESVILLE, Texas – The Floresville community is in mourning after the unexpected death of Place 4 Councilman Gerard Jimenez.

Jimenez died in a car accident Monday afternoon.

Full Screen 1 / 7 Floresville Place 4 Councilman Gerard Jimenez (Courtesy of Marissa Ximenez)

“We are in shock,” said Marissa Ximenez, Place 1 councilwoman. “We lost one of our great members. He was a pioneer for the city.”

Ximenez said Jimenez was well known.

“When you say his name, everybody knows who you are talking about in the county and even further out,” Ximenez said. “I had congressmen calling yesterday about him, sending their sincere condolences.”

Floresville City Councilman Gerard Jimenez was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in in Wilson County on January 6, 2020. Courtesy: Wilson County News

Known for his big smile and sacrificial personality, Jimenez is known as a man who was for the people.

“He lit up the room. He made sure you were having fun. He made sure you had food on your table. If you were eating, he would pay for your bill,” Ximenez said. That is the kind of person you would want to represent you. He was there for citizens, not himself.”

She said hearing the news rocked the city.

“His sudden death has shaken our city,” Ximenez said. “The way I found out was through a congressman who called me to express his condolences. I had no idea what he was talking about, but once I confirmed it, I was at a lost myself. I was taken aback because I had just seen him.”

She said Jimenez played a major role in her life.

“He was one of my mentors who pushed me and helped me get to where I am now in the municipal life,” Ximenez said. “I visited his family, and as you would expect any family to react, this is not the best time for anyone.”

Jimenez was gearing up for his re-election campaign.

“We were already talking about moving forward and how we were going to progress our city and grow our city,” Ximenez said. “He was one of the council members who was always open to new ideas and wanted everything that was best for the city. He always made sure everyone was taken care of.”

She said as they continue to mourn, thinking of appointing a new member is painful.

“Our only hope is that we could find someone that would even have a percentage of the heart he had,” Ximenez said. “No one is going to fill that position like him, but we hope to find someone to guide our city along.”

Ximenez said this is the first time they have had a sitting councilmember die, which is why they plan to have a dedication made for Jimenez in the future.

“He had his little jokes and little quirks, and he was a wonderful person all around. Anytime you would see anybody that knows him, they would have something positive to say,” Ximenez said.

Below is a statement released by the city in honor of Jimenez: