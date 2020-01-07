Floresville city councilman killed in crash

FLORESVILLE, Texas – A Floresville city councilman was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said.

The councilman was identified as Gerard Jimenez, Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt said.

The crash happened around 12:55 p.m. on Highway 96 and FM 1344 in Wilson County, DPS officials said.

A regular city council meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled, the Wilson County News reported.