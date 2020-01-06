Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle while trying to cross Blanco Road
Hermenegilda Fuentes Loa, 52, was struck by blue Lincoln Sunday
SAN ANTONIO – A 52-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle while attempting to cross a North Side street Sunday night, San Antonio police said.
The crash occurred around 8 p.m. in the 10700 block of Blanco Road, near the intersection of West Avenue.
According to police, Loa was trying to cross Blanco from west to east when she was struck by a 2008 blue Lincoln traveling northbound.
Police said Loa was wearing dark clothing and not in a crosswalk when she was hit. Authorities said the area is dimly lit and that the driver of the vehicle did stop to render aid.
Loa suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to University Hospital where she later died.
Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
