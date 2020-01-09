Lime announces they’re pulling scooters out of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Lime announced it will no longer operate in San Antonio.

The scooter company said Thursday they will “close the market” in the coming weeks, and scooters will no longer be available for rent in the next few days.

Customers with remaining funds in their account can be refunded, or use the credit in other cities where Lime operates.

They were just awarded one of three exclusive contracts with the city for up to 1,000 scooters on Dec. 12. The contracts were supposed to take effect on Sunday, Jan. 12.

Lime, Razor and Bird get San Antonio scooter contracts

A spokeswoman for Center City Development and Operations, which oversees the scooter contracts, said the department had just learned of Lime pulling out Thursday, too. She said they are still gathering information.

It is unclear why Lime is discontinuing its service in the San Antonio market.

This is a developing story. Check back with KSAT.com for updates.