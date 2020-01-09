‘No excuse’: SA council members, BCSO hand out gun locks

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio City Council members who teamed up with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, said, “There is no excuse!” while giving away free gun locks Wednesday.

The initiative is aimed at preventing firearms from getting into the wrong hands.

Just four days before Christmas, San Antonio police said a 7-year-old boy was found dead with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Police are still investigating but believe the boy died after picking up a loaded gun in the family’s far East Side home.

His family called the death a “terrible accident.”

Proposed regulations on gun stores have some City Council members divided

District 2 Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan and District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez agree that gun locks can prevent accidental shootings.

“These are preventable foreseeable injuries and deaths,” Pelaez said. “What we have, in essence, done is taken away the excuse from anybody from not storing their guns safely at home."

“This is more about safety and awareness, more about situational awareness and how we can take proactive steps instead of reactive steps to gun safety," Andrews-Sullivan said.

If you couldn’t make Wednesday’s event, — there will be more giveaways. Contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office to find out how you can get gun locks for free.

Also, the council members who supported Wednesday’s event will be having more pop-up events like this.

