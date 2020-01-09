Smart Lockers, invented in San Antonio, could cut down on package thefts

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sick of seeing all the so-called porch pirates on the news -- so he decided to do something about it.

Gopal Nandakumar invented patent-pending Smart Lockers, which can be used to move items more securely. The idea involves cutting down on package thefts.

The locks are electronic, so the user can access the locker by inputting a code into his or her phone.

“(The) delivery person can place it on the outside (and) there is no porch piracy,” Nandakumar said. “(The) consumer can pick it up from the inside.”

He’s in the process of getting the product on the market and said he hopes to see drone deliveries eventually use his system.